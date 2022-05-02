Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,224 in the last 365 days.

Consultix Grand Safari Series to support CBRS, C-Band High Power CW Small & Macro Cell Deployments by DAStronix USA

Grand Safari Series

Grand Safari Series

Grand Safari Configuration

Grand Safari High Power CW Transmitter Ordering Information

Consultix Grand Safari Series to support CBRS, C-Band High Power CW Outdoor Small & Macro Cell Deployments by DAStronix USA

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless enterprise customers are racing to quickly make use of their substantial investments with their CBRS spectrums for private networks. Sitting immediately above CBRS, the US government auctioned the new C-Band allowing companies to license and use 280 MHz of radio frequencies specifically in the 3.7-3.98 GHz window.

The need for CW testing is key for these reasons or applications: Characterization of propagation and fading effects, Optimize and adjust the prediction model (Propagation model tuning), Coverage evaluation of candidate sites, Assessing Interference & overlaps of candidate sites, throughout the network to provide better insight into the radio signal’s propagation characteristics.

Based on the current and future demands Consul tix Wireless developed the Grand Safari™ CW High Power CW Transmitter series.

Highlights of this series; Single or Dual Port configurations options up to 50 or 80 Watts. Each port covers a wide range of frequency bands 300 MHz to 4 GHz. This allows users to mix several frequency bands by transmitting the necessary EIRP of 47 dBM or 50 Watts to simulate a CBRS Class B Base Station.

Specifications, features: Up to 2 ports with variety of configurations, multi-band option from 300MHz up to 4.0 GHz all in one unit.

The field proven RF generator is easily operated via its build-in touch keypad $ LCD display. and the RF modules are characterized by their full protection against RF open/short and over temperature. Additionally, the full instrument is unique for its IP 65 protection rating against water and dust when the lid is closed during operation.

The System is based on Consultix award winning WTX transmitter which achieved remarkable success globally and has been the preferable choice for hundreds of customers since 2011 due to its field-convenience, wide-band operation and cost-efficiency.

For the various ways to confirm your system, please refer specifications chart. Any questions or would like to do an evaluation, contact DAStronix USA P # 877-711-1757 or Sales@DAStronixusa.Com

Sam Valdivia
DAStronix
+1 650-906-7677
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Consultix Grand Safari Series to support CBRS, C-Band High Power CW Small & Macro Cell Deployments by DAStronix USA

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.