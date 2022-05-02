Consultix Grand Safari Series to support CBRS, C-Band High Power CW Small & Macro Cell Deployments by DAStronix USA

Grand Safari Series Grand Safari Configuration Grand Safari High Power CW Transmitter Ordering Information

Consultix Grand Safari Series to support CBRS, C-Band High Power CW Outdoor Small & Macro Cell Deployments by DAStronix USA

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wireless enterprise customers are racing to quickly make use of their substantial investments with their CBRS spectrums for private networks. Sitting immediately above CBRS, the US government auctioned the new C-Band allowing companies to license and use 280 MHz of radio frequencies specifically in the 3.7-3.98 GHz window.

The need for CW testing is key for these reasons or applications: Characterization of propagation and fading effects, Optimize and adjust the prediction model (Propagation model tuning), Coverage evaluation of candidate sites, Assessing Interference & overlaps of candidate sites, throughout the network to provide better insight into the radio signal’s propagation characteristics.

Based on the current and future demands Consul tix Wireless developed the Grand Safari™ CW High Power CW Transmitter series.

Highlights of this series; Single or Dual Port configurations options up to 50 or 80 Watts. Each port covers a wide range of frequency bands 300 MHz to 4 GHz. This allows users to mix several frequency bands by transmitting the necessary EIRP of 47 dBM or 50 Watts to simulate a CBRS Class B Base Station.

Specifications, features: Up to 2 ports with variety of configurations, multi-band option from 300MHz up to 4.0 GHz all in one unit.

The field proven RF generator is easily operated via its build-in touch keypad $ LCD display. and the RF modules are characterized by their full protection against RF open/short and over temperature. Additionally, the full instrument is unique for its IP 65 protection rating against water and dust when the lid is closed during operation.

The System is based on Consultix award winning WTX transmitter which achieved remarkable success globally and has been the preferable choice for hundreds of customers since 2011 due to its field-convenience, wide-band operation and cost-efficiency.

For the various ways to confirm your system, please refer specifications chart. Any questions or would like to do an evaluation, contact DAStronix USA P # 877-711-1757 or Sales@DAStronixusa.Com