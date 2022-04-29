Alen Lal, Lead Business Communications Specialist, Wins Best of LA Award - “Best Business Communications Company - 2022”

"We're honored to include Alen Lal and his company, Answer Communications Inc., into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alen Lal, lead business communications specialist, and his company, Answer Communications, Inc., wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Business Communications Company - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 6,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Alen Lal and Answer Communications, Inc. into our BoLAA family.”

Answer Communications, Inc. is a total service and solution provider for all business communications needs. They have the most qualified and helpful support people in the industry. Their service covers everything from helping one design the right phone system for a business to coordinating services with a long-distance provider.

Answer Communications, Inc. since 1992 prides itself on being a value-price provider of high-quality computer systems and services, partnering with their customers to achieve that goal. Answer Communications, Inc. has spent almost a decade designing ways to lower the cost of high-quality service. “We will provide our customers with the best value for their communications systems dollar, using only quality products, relying on our experience and commitment to excellence to achieve this goal,” states Answer Communications, Inc.

Services they provide include phone systems and surveillance. They have the most qualified and helpful support people in the industry. “Our service covers everything from helping you design the right phone system for your business to coordinating services with your long-distance provider,” states Answer Communications, Inc. Surveillance installation includes complete surveillance DVR and NVR systems, in addition to access and remote playback through the HikConnect app and client software, designed to suit peoples needs.

Reach out here to Answer Communications, Inc. for their highly reliable products and comm-systems designed for everyone's needs:

http://www.answer-comm.com/

Tel: +1 310-204-0801

Toll Free: +1 800-340-0056