Route 51 Stoops Ferry Road Improvement Work Saturday in Moon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a southbound lane restriction on Route 51 (Stoops Ferry Road) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, April 30 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound Route 51 between Flaugherty Run Road and University Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Crews will conduct base repair and paving work.

The work is part of a $5.48 million group paving job which also includes milling and paving, shoulder and base repair, drainage upgrades, guide rail improvements, signage, line painting, and other various construction related activities. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

