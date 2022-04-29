Bridge Replacement Project Begins Today on Daughertys Run Road in Anthony and Lycoming Townships, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is beginning on Route 3015 (Daughertys Run Road) in Anthony and Lycoming townships, Lycoming County.

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin prepping the bridge that carries the roadway over Stoney Gap Run for replacement today.

A detour is in place using Routes 3026 (Beautys Run Road), 1017 (Lycoming Creek Road) and 973.

The project is anticipated to be complete in early July 2022, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

