FactorFox Software Announces Growth Capital Financing
The top SaaS provider for the factoring industry expands to combine best in class technology and growth capital for its usersMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FactorFox Software announced today that it is now providing growth capital to its factors, bridging the gap between funding and technology. FactorFox also welcomes an exciting change in leadership within the company.
Most recently, FactorFox has introduced Intelligent Factoring™ to reduce operating expenses, improve annualized rates, and provide tools to fund clients faster. By combining capital, award winning software, and artificial intelligence, factors will be more financially agile and be able to mitigate risk easier.
“Providing growth capital instantly transforms a factor’s business by positively increasing the ROE. Banks are putting straightjackets on our factors restricting their growth. By creating major obstacles to get additional funding, coupled with costly audits, and hidden fees, these are just some of the reasons why factors cannot expand beyond the title of “Small Factor”. Partnering up with our factors and offering growth capital is exactly what they need to break the bonds of banking restrictions.” said Arlen Tejada, FactorFox CEO. “This year we’re focusing on providing growth capital and cutting-edge software that will give our factors a competitive advantage.”
FactorFox also announces that ArlenTejada has been appointed the role of CEO of the company. Previously serving as the Director of Operations for Latin America, and an employee for FactorFox for over 9 years, she will succeed Robert Vasquez and assume responsibilities of the position. Robert Vasquez will continue to serve FactorFox as a member on its Board of Directors.
Additionally, Adriana Narvaez has been appointed the role of COO of FactorFox. Previously serving as the Director of Operations for North America, and a FactorFox employee of nearly 7 years, she will assume the responsibilities of COO effective immediately.
“I look forward to growing, evolving, and innovating with FactorFox and the entire group of our talented leadership team, developers, and customer support staff.” said Tejada. She continued, “I also welcome everyone to stop by booth 23 and say hello to our team, as well as learn about the exciting upcoming features and developments that FactorFox will be offering at the International Factoring Association Annual Factoring Conference.”
About FactorFox
FactorFox is a Software as a Service company based in Miami, FL. Founded in 2002, FactorFox has been providing the most innovative and robust factoring software. FactorFox is a solution for all types of factors, ranging from startups to complete franchises. FactorFox was voted the most innovative factoring software platform in 2020 by New World Report. In addition to its robust platform, FactorFox also provides growth capital and technology to specialty finance companies.
