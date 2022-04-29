The Complete Guide to SIVANTHI Public School and How it Connects Students and Educators
Sivanthi Education Group Director
A Mageshwari BA Tamil 2017- 2020 batch, 4th Rank holder in university level. Received refund of her complete academic fees of 3yrs as a token of appreciation”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sivanthi Group of Educational Institutions is the leading private educational institution in Chennai, coming from a family of greats and want to be one.
— Dr. M. Murugesan
Interest: With an immense experience in the field of education and research, Sivanthi Group of Educational Institutions has managed to create connections with different people across many diverse cultures.
Desire: Every person has a right to get educated. No matter what age, nationality or gender he belongs to. Starting from early elementary school education, high school education, higher higher education and continuing through quality research oriented institutions, we are committed to make quality education accessible for all.
Action: We shall not rest until every person gets educated and is empowered.
We are delighted to be a member of the Sivanthi Group of Education, whose Chairman, Sivanthi Dr. M. Murugesan, has extensive expertise in the field of education. We recently held Graduation Day, during which the students graduated with honours.
Sivanthi Group of Education is proud to be a part of a two-decade tradition of producing doctors, engineers, CAs, and actors.
Teaching and Learning Methods
Problem: Most schools are running on teaching methods that are out-dated and ineffective. The focus on learning is not there, as the teaching methods are also time-consuming.
Agitate: Learning should be engaging, fun, and challenging. Learning should be an experience where you can explore your potentials and grow into the person that you want to be.
Solution: Educational technology can be used to improve the learning process. The use of technology allows for more engaging activities, as well as less time spent on traditional teaching methods.
Introduction: What is Sivanthi Public School?
Sri Sivanthi Educational Group is AICTE Approved is a Super Social Organization and has been registered with the Ministry of Tamil Nadu Govt and Central Board. The organization provides BEST education for children and adults with High Standards.
Sivanthi Public School is a CBSE-affiliated school. It provides students with the best facilities and a wonderful environment to Learn & Study. Chairman Dr. M. Murugesan is considered prestigious asset of the school. Sivanthi Public School has been the recipient of several awards and trophies for its excellence in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities. It has also won many State level awards in the Division of Sports.
What are the benefits of studying with Sivanthi Public School?
Students who study in Sivanthi Public School have the privilege of being taught by some of the best teachers in Chennai. The teachers are highly qualified and experienced, which is why they can provide students with a quality education that will help them in their future careers.
Sivanthi Public School has an excellent track record when it comes to providing excellent results for its students. In the Past the school was ranked as one of the top schools in Chennai when it came to getting good scores from various examinations like IIT JEE and NEET. Sivanthi Public School offers excellent facilities for students to pursue music and sports. They have state of the art audio-visuals and auditoriums, and a lush green campus.Sivanthi Public School, Chennai has been ranked one of the best Schools in the state of Tamil Nadu. The school is also a member of the National Progressive Schools Conference.
Sivanthi Public School is a leading school in the State. This school has been providing quality education to students from all over the country for more than 30 years. The school has a number of facilities that are unmatched by any other educational institution in the country.
The best thing about this school is its infrastructure. It has one of the most modern buildings in India and it can accommodate more than 3,000 students at once with its sprawling campus. The classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that helps students learn better and faster.
Sivanthi Public School is an English medium school that follows the CBSE pattern. The school has a well-established reputation for its academic and co-curricular excellence. It has a very high ranking in India and abroad.
The school offers a number of benefits for students, such as:
- A world class education system with the latest technology available
- A highly qualified and experienced faculty
- An environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and innovation
Sivanthi Public School is one of the best schools in Kundrathur. It has been a part of the lives of many children and their parents for over 30 years now. If you're looking for an English-medium school with an International curriculum, then Sivanthi is the perfect choice.
As one of the top CBSE schools in Chennai, we pride ourselves in our student's performance. Our teaching methodology is a perfect blend of both Theory and Practical techniques that are successful in developing their all-round personality. Classes are conducted at a fast pace and students are encouraged to take responsibility for their studies. We have an excellent sports infrastructure.
