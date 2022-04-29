V20 Group announces purchase of another Stamford property

V20 Group announces purchase of another Stamford property

STAMFORD, CT, USA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The V20 Group has purchased another commercial property in Stamford, CT, this one at 600 West Avenue in the city’s downtown industrial area, a company spokesperson announced Friday.

A 60,000-square-foot industrial warehouse is currently located on the property. Constructed in 1999, the building has a significant mezzanine space and is occupied by RPM Raceway, which has a multi-year lease in place, the spokesperson said.

The acquisition is V20’s third in the area since August of last year. The company previously purchased properties at 419 West Avenue and 650 West Avenue. V20 is currently demolishing one of the buildings at 419 West Avenue to make room for a new 75,000-square-foot high-bay warehouse.

The spokesperson said V20 is pleased to own and operate another property in one of the few remaining industrial pockets in Stamford and the latest acquisition furthers V20’s strategic business plan for the area.

