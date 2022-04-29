Eddie G. Kopperud 1931-2022

Eddie Gordon Kopperud, 91, died in Denver on April 26, 2022. Eddie was born on February 5, 1931, in Grafton, North Dakota, to Eddie J. and Hilda Charlotte “Lottie” (Lykken) Kopperud. Eddie and his two older siblings, Harold and Carol, grew up on the family dairy farm. Eddie graduated from Grafton High School in 1949 and in 1953 received a B.S. in Engineering from North Dakota State University. He then served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force. After his discharge from military service, Eddie returned to Grafton and began farming. In 1958 Eddie married Jocelyn Ann Kirkhus. They had five children. In 1968 Eddie began law school at the University of North Dakota. He commuted two hours each day and continued his large farming enterprise during his law school years. After receiving his J. D. in 1971, Eddie joined a law practice in Grafton where he practiced until his retirement. During this time he also owned and operated a regional International Harvester dealership and a Chevrolet-Oldsmobile dealership. While Eddie was also an active member of his community, participating in several philanthropic, professional, and religious organizations, his first priority in life was always his family. Eddie and Jocelyn attended every single event in which any of their children participated. Eddie was also a passionate downhill skier and thought nothing about driving his family through the night to Colorado for a weekend of skiing. In 1999 Eddie and Jocelyn retired and moved to Denver to be closer to children and to the mountains Eddie loved.

Eddie was predeceased by his treasured wife, Jocelyn, in 2017, and by his beloved son, Thomas Lykken Kopperud, in 2021. He is survived by 4 children, John Kopperud (Rebecca), Melanie Kopperud Backes (Brent), Suzanne Schultz (Robert), and Lisa Bickle (Greg), 14 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, at 3:00 p.m. at the Eisenhower Chapel, Denver. Memorials are suggested to Rocky Mountain Honor Flight.