Senate Bill 1209 Printer's Number 1621

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - officer a revised reapportionment plan. If no exceptions are

filed within 30 days, or if filed and acted upon, the

commissions's plan shall be final and have the force of law.

(c.1) The commission may not adjust the population data for

the Commonwealth as determined by the Federal decennial census

for any group quarters population.

(d) Any aggrieved person may file an appeal from the final

plan directly to the Supreme Court within 30 days after the

filing thereof. If the appellant establishes that the final plan

is contrary to law, the Supreme Court shall issue an order

remanding the plan to the commission and directing the

commission to reapportion the Commonwealth in a manner not

inconsistent with such order.

(e) When the Supreme Court has finally decided an appeal or

when the last day for filing an appeal has passed with no appeal

taken, the reapportionment plan shall have the force of law and

the districts therein provided shall be used thereafter in

elections to the General Assembly until the next reapportionment

as required under this section 17.

(f) Any district which does not include the residence from

which a member of the Senate was elected whether or not

scheduled for election at the next general election shall elect

a Senator at such election.

(g) The General Assembly shall appropriate sufficient funds

for the compensation and expenses of members and staff appointed

by the commission, and other necessary expenses. The members of

the commission shall be entitled to such compensation for their

services as the General Assembly from time to time shall

determine, but no part thereof shall be paid until a preliminary

plan is filed. If a preliminary plan is filed but the commission

20220SB1209PN1621 - 3 -

