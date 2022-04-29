Vegan Footwear Market To Grow At 8% With The Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Shoes

Vegan Footwear Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vegan Footwear Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for eco-friendly shoes is expected to propel the vegan footwear market growth. Eco-friendly shoes are made out of materials that are harmless to the environment as they don’t pollute the air, water, or soil and decompose quickly after dumping. For instance, in April 2021, Reebok, a USA-based athletic footwear and apparel company launched two new sustainable, vegan running and training shoes namely the Nano X1 Vegan and the Floatride Energy GROW. The shoes are created from eucalyptus bark, castor bean oil, bloom algae, natural rubber, and recycled polyester as part of the brand's sustainability drive. According to the vegan footwear market forecast, the rising demand for eco-friendly shoes is driving the growth of the market.

The global vegan footwear market size is expected to grow from $22.48 billion in 2021 to $24.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.08%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The vegan footwear market share is expected to reach $33.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.12%.

Read more on the Global Vegan Footwear Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vegan-footwear-global-market-report

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vegan footwear market. Footwear companies are constantly focusing on developing new and advanced materials for manufacturing vegan footwear. For instance, in 2020, Adidas, a Germany-based designer, and producer of apparel, accessories, and sports equipment, developed a plant-based leather material which is made from mycelium, which is part of a fungus, for making shoes. Also, in 2020, the company produced 15 million pairs of shoes that were made from recycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal regions.

Major players covered in the global vegan footwear industry are AVESU GMBH, Adidas, Beyond Skin, Bourgeois Boheme, Ethletic, Hexa Shoes, Matt & Nat, MooShoes, Nike, Noah, Rungg, Susi Studio, Sydney Brown LLC, Taylor + Thomas and Veerah.

TBRC’s global vegan footwear market report is segmented by product type into shoes, sneakers, boots, sandals, heels, others, by material type into microfiber, polyurethane (PU), cotton, natural rubber, hemp, others, by sales channel into direct, indirect, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online stores, by end-user into men, women, children.

Vegan Footwear Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Shoes, Sneakers, Boots, Sandals, Heels), By Material Type (Microfiber, Polyurethane (PU), Cotton, Natural Rubber, Hemp), By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores), By End User (Men, Women, Children) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a vegan footwear market overview, forecast vegan footwear market size and growth for the whole market, vegan footwear market segments, geographies, vegan footwear market trends, vegan footwear market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Vegan Footwear Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5660&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Leather Footwear, Non-Leather Footwear, Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Leather Tanning), By Application (Automotive, Furniture, Consumer Goods), By Type Of Leather (Top-Grain Leather, Split Leather, Patent Leather, Bonded Leather), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-and-allied-products-global-market-report

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Head, Eye & Face Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Protective Footwear, Fall Protection, Hand Protection), By Usability (Disposable, Reusable), By End Use (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Uses) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-personal-protective-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Medical Shoes & Boots, Medical Sandals), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales of Medical Footwear, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centers, Online Retailers of Medical Footwear, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels), By Application (Diabetic Shoes, Arthritis Shoes, Bunions & Hallux Valgus Shoes, Flat Feet Shoes), By End User Sex (Men, Women) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-footwear-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC