Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,981 in the last 365 days.

Throwback Country Song "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man (to Love Me)" released today by Dianña

Song Cover Art for 'Gonna Take a Real Strong Man' by Dianña

Gonna Take a Real Strong Man by Dianña

This autobiographical emotional appeal comes on the heels of Dianña's recent BDS/Billboard top 50 hit "Calm Down Karen"

I hope this song brings more awareness to the long term effects of childhood trauma and abusive relationships. Once you lose trust it carries on throughout your whole lifetime.”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dianña postponed wading through her storage locker for more than a decade because she knew it would bring back debilitating memories she had long suppressed. When she finally tackled the nightmare of her memories her therapy was to put those memories into song, the first of which is "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man", which was released today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

The song lays bare her emotions as it begins "Grew up watching a man cheat on a woman". It proceeds through passages in her life that shaped her tortured relationship with men to this day, and her search for a real strong man who would accept the consequences of her past. "Understanding, caring, is what I hope for" she sings, echoing the feelings of so many women with similar pasts.

"Gonna Take a Real Strong Man" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and produced by Mark Needham, who recently worked on Dolly Parton's current album "Run Rose Run" and brought many of the same legendary studio musicians to this track.

Check out “Gonna Take a Real Strong Man” on Spotify here: https://spoti.fi/3MAYX5l

Connect with Dianña on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diannacountry/

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Sam Kaiser
MVP Entertainment
+1 805-969-7095
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Throwback Country Song "Gonna Take a Real Strong Man (to Love Me)" released today by Dianña

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.