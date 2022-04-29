SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Is Investigating Playstudios, Inc. (MYPS) for Shareholders
Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)
Investors are urged to contact our office for more information.”HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 18 years, s investigating Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws in relation to statements concerning the distribution of its flagship game, Kingdom Boss.
What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Playstudios (Case No. 22-cv-02164 (N.D. Cal.) – charges Playstudios, its CEO, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.vthe Company repeatedly represented to investors that Kingdom Boss – Playstudios' highly anticipated flagship game – was "on track" for release in 2021 and that Playstudios would enjoy substantial revenue and profits as a result of the game's launch and subsequent sales.
On February 24, 2022, Playstudios filed its annual report for 2021 with the SEC and issued a press release summarizing financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. On this news, Playstudios stock price fell 5%, to close at $4.86 per share on February 25, 2022. Then, on February 26, 2022, Playstudios CEO attributed the failure to meet the projections made for revenue and earnings to the failure to launch Kingdom Boss and revealed that Kingdom Boss was indefinitely "suspended."
Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Playstudios, Inc. (MYPS) pursuant to the Company's merger with Acies Acquisition Corp. or between June 22, 2021 and March 2, 2022, you have legal options.
If you purchased Playstudios securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone snumber, the number shares owned and the date(s) you purchased these shares.
