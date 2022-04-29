Announcement of the IX Asia Tokenization Working Group

To identify, evaluate and recommend key directions according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the specified token creation

HONG KONG, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the formation of IX Asia Tokenisation Working Group ("working group”) following the establishment of the IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee ("advisory committee”) announced in March this year.

The objective of the working group is to identify, evaluate and recommend key directions and founding principles according to their specific industry knowledge and expertise in relating to the creation of the specified token. It will examine and propose improvements to the guidelines and references for tokenization. Tokenization provides a vast range of applications including business and finance, law, economics, and computer science, art & culture. The working group is formed of a diverse group of market experts representing relevant sectors and markets, to provide input and discuss case studies for creation of tokenization framework, best practices and development of real-world projects. The members will review and share different operating models and applications based on their industry expertise to assist in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification.

Today we are proud to welcome 7 members to this IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Working Group and thank them for their partnership.

IX Asia Tokenisation Working Group

Dr. Raymond Wong, General Manager - Recycling, Baguio iRecycle Limited

Ms. Linda Chan, Co-founder of Pictta

Mr. Andy Ho, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon World Ltd

Mr. Samson Lee, Founder & CEO of Coinstreet Partners

Mr. Albert Oung, Founder and President of World Green Organisation

Ms. Irene OL Wong, Founder of IX Asia Indexes Company Limited

Mr. Albert Yip, Chairman of Syndicate Capital

For more details about IX Asia Tokenization Working Group members, please visit https://www.ix-index.com/tokenization_working_group.html