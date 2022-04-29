Re: Allen Rd Grand Isle - road closure
Department of Public Safety
Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
UPDATE: Allen Rd in the area of Raspberry Ln Grand Isle is now open to one lane of travel. The other lane is expected to reopen within the coming hours once crews are finished handling additional downed telephone wires.
Motorists should still expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.
Department of Public Safety
Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
On Allen Rd Grand Isle in the area of Raspberry Ln, the road will be shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.