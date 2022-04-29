Daughter Gets to “Meet” her Young Mother Through Personal Letters to Her French Pen Pal of 70 Years
PALISADES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soulmates & Strangers by Judith Umlas is a personal memoir, as Judith “meets” her 15-year-old mother, Sylvia, through her very own words. Claudia, Sylvia’s French pen pal, tenderly preserved a collection of letters Sylvia had written to her, in a beautiful lace envelope. After her mother’s passing, Judith was able to get to learn about her young mother in ways most children never do.
Our story begins in 1936, when two young teenage girls, one in the Bronx, New York, the other in Lyon, France wrote to each other for the first time. Sylvia and Claudia’s friendship would last over 70 years and would withstand the tests of time and war. Judith would later spend a summer in France with Claudia and her husband Mario, who became much like parents to Judith. Soulmates & Strangers is dedicated to “the two beautiful, high-spirited and passionate young girls” that Judith eventually had the honor of calling her “two mothers.”
Soulmates & Strangers is a true testament to the love of a daughter. Judith teaches us the real meaning of family, friendship, love, and legacy. Visit HandlerandWagreich.com and gift someone special a copy of Soulmates & Strangers for Mother’s Day!
