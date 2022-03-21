Touching Memoir Paints a Tale of Love and Legacy; Author’s Mother and French Pen Pal Correspond for over 70 Years
PALISADES, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Soulmates & Strangers” by Judith Umlas is a tale of two young girls, one in the Bronx, New York, the other in Lyon, France. The story begins in 1936, when Sylvia and Claudia write to each other for the first time. Their friendship would last over 70 years and withstand the test of time and war.
In her fourth book, author Judith Umlas takes us on a personal journey as she “meets” her 15-year-old mother, Sylvia, through her very own words. Claudia, Sylvia’s French pan pal, tenderly preserved each letter Sylvia had written to her during the first 12 years of their relationship in a beautiful lace envelope and later gave them to Judith as her “legacy.” Judith was then able to read the letters, carefully dated from 1936 to 1947, and get to know her young mother in ways most people never can do. This touching memoir demonstrates that true friendship knows no boundaries, even ones as great as the vast Atlantic Ocean.
“Soulmates & Strangers” by Judith Umlas is currently on pre-order at handlerandwagreich.com, and will be released on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. All are invited to join Author Judith Umlas at the Palisades Free Library, on March 23 at 7 pm for the free virtual launch event. You can register for the event at: PalisadesFreeLibrary.Org
