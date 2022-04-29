Circular Systems Partners with H&M for Sustainable Fashion Exhibit in New York City
Interactive art installations will showcase the groundbreaking material recycling technologies used in the Cherish Waste clothing collection
We need supply chains, brands, and consumers to all come together to embrace upcycling materials into beautiful fashion. That is what is happening here and now with Cherish Waste.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Material innovation company Circular Systems is teaming up with global fashion retailer H&M for a pop-up exhibition in the heart of New York City that draws together fashion, art, and environmental sustainability. Open to the public from April 29 to May 1 at Studio 525 in the Chelsea arts district, the multidisciplinary exhibition builds on H&M’s recently-launched Cherish Waste collection, which features Circular Systems’ Texloop™ RCOT™ Primo recycled cotton.
— Scott Leonard, Circular Systems’ Chief Sustainability Officer
Through thought-provoking, immersive installations created from sound, sculpture, video, and clothing, visitors will learn about the cutting-edge processes behind the materials used in the Cherish Waste collection. In addition to displaying H&M products made with Texloop RCOT recycled cotton, the exhibit will also have a dedicated buildout highlighting Texloop’s “Lightest Touch” recycling process, which transforms cotton textile waste into new staple fiber while preserving fiber quality.
Central to the Cherish Waste collection and exhibition is the idea of finding new love for old things and making something desirable out of something that has been discarded. This is H&M’s first exhibition in what will be an annual art series, as part of its Innovation Stories sustainability initiative dedicated to advancing planet friendly circular fashion systems.
As the fashion industry turns toward greater responsibility in the use of sustainable materials, Circular Systems has been at the forefront of the movement to develop circular and regenerative technologies for transforming waste into valuable fiber, yarn, and fabrics. Cherish Waste is the latest collaboration between Circular Systems and H&M, which have partnered together since Circular Systems won the H&M Foundation Global Change Award in 2018.
"“It is exciting to see this innovation come to life. The concept of harvesting existing resources to creating a system that can deliver quality and reduce both waste pressure on our precious resources is a leveraged solution. It will require these types of leveraged solutions to deliver on our goal of a minimum of 45% reduction of GHG.” La Rhea Pepper, CEO OF Textile Exchange
“The road ahead to adopting business practices that reduce waste at scale is an arduous task. We need supply chains, brands, and consumers to all come together to embrace upcycling materials into beautiful fashion. That is what is happening here and now with Cherish Waste,” said Scott Leonard, Circular Systems’ Chief Sustainability Officer. “We are proud to be partnering with H&M to bring Texloop Recycled Cotton and the Global Recycled Standard to the world stage. H&M and Circular Systems are leading by example to adopt the next generation of solutions that truly can move the needle on protecting the environment.”
Currently, 92 million tons of textile-related waste are produced each year, the equivalent of a garbage truck sent to a landfill every second. But change is possible—and the ambitions of the Textile Exchange's Global Recycled Standard (GRS) encourage companies and consumers to embrace methods of turning waste into a valuable material resource and avoiding harm to our planet. Circular Systems’ GRS certified Texloop RCOT helps to eliminate waste and make strides towards the goal of 45 percent greenhouse gas reductions by 2030 for the fashion industry. To date, products made with Texloop have saved more than 1.28 billion liters of water, prevented more than 470,000 CO2 emissions, and conserved more than 8 million KWh of energy.
“Consumers can play a very critical stakeholder role in the fashion industry’s global mission to reduce environmental damage, and we are honored that H&M integrates Texloop RCOT recycled cotton into their products,” said Andrew Schulenburg, Circular Systems’ Senior Vice President of Marketing. “With this exhibition, H&M continues to take bold steps to educate those who care about fashion and design about the importance of these forward-thinking materials.”
About Circular Systems
Circular Systems™ is a materials science company providing fibers that are focused on creating a net positive impact on our environment, society, and economy through innovation. Our circular plus technologies provide systemic solutions for transforming waste into valuable fiber, yarn, and fabrics for the fashion industry.
For more information, visit: https://circularsystems.com/
