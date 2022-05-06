Circular Systems Co-led Pilot Project Shows Yarn & Fabric Manufacturers Are Ready to Drive Change to End Modern Slavery
"YESS: Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced" empowers manufacturers to identify and eliminate forced labor in cotton harvesting
We are excited to be a leading part of YESS. We felt compelled to be the catalyst for incorporating the circular economy and the Global Recycling Standard into the due diligence implementation plan.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Initial findings of a pilot project co-led by Circular Systems and the Responsible Sourcing Network indicate a promising model for efforts to drive modern slavery out of cotton production. The initiative, known as Yarn Ethically & Sustainably Sourced (YESS), included virtual training and in-person assessments at eight yarn spinners and textile mills in India, Pakistan, and Malaysia, and covered how manufacturers can screen for forced labor by tracking all of their cotton from fabric back to cotton bale suppliers.
— Scott Leonard, Circular Systems CSO
“The results of the pilot demonstrate that training and assessing manufacturers in the middle of the supply chain on due diligence processes empowers them to drive change,” said Patricia Jurewicz, Chief Executive Officer of Responsible Sourcing Network and creator of YESS. “Spinners and mills need to be—and want to be—part of the solution to address modern slavery in the cotton industry.”
More than 15 global brands from the apparel, home goods, medical supplies, and footwear industries supported the YESS pilot project, which was steered by recycled fiber and yarn innovation company Circular Systems. With a long-term goal of ending forced labor in cotton production, YESS provides a framework, training, and technical assistance to help spinners and textile mills build a foundation from which all existing traceability systems can demonstrate credibility and connect brands with upstream solutions. Responsible Sourcing Network will now leverage the pilot learnings and maximize impact by coordinating the YESS due diligence approach with traceability technologies, with the ambition to launch as a global initiative.
Scott Leonard, Chief Sustainability Officer from Circular Systems stated, “We are excited to be a leading part of YESS. We felt compelled to be the catalyst for incorporating the circular economy and the Global Recycling Standard into the due diligence implementation plan. This body of work is preparing the industry for the potential of an ethical and sustainable future.”
As a company primarily focused on lowering the fashion industry’s environmental impact, Circular Systems’ participation in YESS is grounded in its commitment to also increasing responsibility and transparency in labor practices and limiting harm to workers at all steps of the supply chain.
One outcome of the pilot was the development of the Draft YESS Textile Standard, which complements the YESS Spinner Standard. Stakeholders are invited to submit comments on the pilot findings through May 27.
About Circular Systems
Circular Systems™ is a materials science company providing fibers that are focused on creating a net positive impact on our environment, society, and economy through innovation. Our circular plus technologies provide systemic solutions for transforming waste into valuable fiber, yarn, and fabrics for the fashion industry.
