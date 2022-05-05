CORE GAMING PARTNERS WITH AROZZI TO BOOST GAMER PRODUCTIVITY AND COMFORT
Ergonomic, Performance Gear for Gamers Who Want the Best
All of our products—from our ergonomic desks and chairs to protective eyewear and Hi-Fi headsets—are designed to boost gamer productivity and comfort, and to do it with style.”YORBA LINDA, CA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming partners with top gaming suppliers around the world to offer essential gaming gear that’s been vetted for quality, performance, and style. One of CORE Gaming’s partners is Arozzi. Founded in Sweden in 2013, Arozzi produces desks, chairs, headsets, glasses, and other top-performing accessories for serious gamers.
"Gamers want to be the best of the best. They like to compete," says Brian Hutchins, VP of Sales for Arozzi USA. "All of our products—from our ergonomic desks and chairs to protective eyewear and Hi-Fi headsets—are designed to boost gamer productivity and comfort, and to do it with style."
Built to last, gamers can sit in comfort with Arozzi’s newly upgraded Verona Signature Gaming Chair. It sports an Automobile Grade PU Leather or Premium Upholstery Soft Fabric exterior and is padded with cold-cured molded foam for extra comfort and ergonomic support for long sessions. Other features include a steep recline of 165°, a rocking function that tilts the seat and backrest up to 12°, and a tough metal frame that supports up to 290 lbs.
Durability and manageability best describe Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk. Rated one of the top gaming desks by IGN.com, it’s high on simple aesthetics and functionality. The Arena’s large top is 5-feet-3-inches by 2-feet-8-inches and features a full-surface edge-stitched desk mat that’s water-resistant and machine washable. Additional highlights include custom cutouts for cables and grommet mountable monitor attachment, plus a cable management basket and sturdy steel legs.
The Arozzi Favo RGB Gaming Mouse is a favorite among gamers. This featherweight Mouse has a powerful Pixart 3389 sensor and Omron 20M switches. Its honeycomb pattern provides ventilation that keeps palms cool and fresh. The Favo also comes with RGB lighting that can be controlled directly on the mouse.
Not just for gamers anymore, Arozzi’s Visione collection of protective eyewear can reduce eye soreness and fatigue from extensive gaming or computer screen use. Glasses in the collection are CE approved and FDA registered. These glasses block up to 50% of shortwave blue light and protect from potentially harmful UV rays. They’re a must for anyone who spends a lot of time in front of a computer or mobile screen.
With aluminum frames, the Arozzi Aria Gaming Headset is built tough to withstand the rigors of both mobile gaming and enthusiastic gameplay. Hi-Fi capable with 50mm drivers for amazing quality and immersive in-game audio, they’re ideal for when a set of earbuds just won’t do.
“We’re proud to include Arozzi gear as part of the CORE Gaming family of products,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “We know gamers and we know they’re looking for the gear they can count on. With CORE Gaming and Arozzi, that’s what they’re getting — and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.”
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Lucid Sound, Patriot Viper, and Power A, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
