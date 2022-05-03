CORE GAMING INTRODUCES NEW TACTICAL BACKPACK FOR GAMERS SERIOUS ABOUT PROTECTING THEIR GEAR
Backpack Named a 2021 TWICE VIP Award Winner
... This backpack allows gamers to safeguard and organize their tech with ease.”YORBA LINDA, CA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming announced today the debut of its new, full-featured CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack. Designed by gamers for gamers and made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, this backpack is for gamers serious about protecting their gear.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“This backpack is designed to take a beating, so a gamer’s valuable gear doesn’t,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “With dedicated storage for gaming laptops and consoles plus personal items, this backpack allows gamers to safeguard and organize their tech with ease. The last thing they want is broken or missing gear. That’s a surefire way to ruin an evening of gaming, weekend LAN party, or esports competition.”
The backpack’s frameless design, padded shoulder straps, adjustable chest strap, and moisture-wicking back panel ensure comfort regardless of payload. Plus, its water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover protects both the backpack and its contents from the elements.
“Coolest of all is how configurable the backpack is,” says June., “It’s external, front webbing is perfect for customizing storage with removable MOLLE pockets. The backpack comes with two, but you can add more.”
CORE Gaming expects the new backpack to be popular with gamers and other tech consumers, and apparently, TWICE.com voters think so too. The backpack was named a 2021 TWICE VIP Award Winner, as voted by consumer tech retailers and distributors. Winning a TWICE VIP Award demonstrates that industry retailers and resellers believe the product will resonate with consumers. Previously, the CORE Gaming Backpack was named a TWICE VIP Award winner when it debuted in 2017.
The Core Gaming Tactical Backpack also features a hook and loop panel for affixing company, school, or team emblems and patches.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Lucid Sound, Patriot Viper, and Power A, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
# # #
Paul June
Core Gaming
+1 310-503-1149
info@coregamingusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Core Gaming - Our Mission