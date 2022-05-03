New Zero Trust White Paper on Meeting White House Executive Order 14028 on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity
A Call for an Inventory of All Data Assets as Foundational to Implementing a Zero Trust ArchitectureCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anacomp, a U.S. leading provider of D3 Data Discovery and Visibility solutions to mitigate data breach risk, published a new white paper on How to Meet DHS and CISA Guidelines Supporting White House Executive Order 14028 on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has identified Zero Trust as a shift to a data-centric strategy from a location-centric approach. The white paper addresses this paradigm shift as a call for an inventory of all assets as foundational to implementing a Zero Trust Architecture. Renowned cybersecurity expert and Anacomp Advisory Board member Charles (Chuck) Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International, is the author of the new white paper.
Risk management of both people and assets regarding data risk is becoming the top cybersecurity imperative, particularly for critical infrastructure and government agencies. On January 26, 2022 the White House announced that the Office of Management and Budget released a federal strategy to move the U.S. government towards a Zero Trust Architecture to support President Biden’s May 12, 2021 Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. In March 2022, a new Bill, Strengthening American Cybersecurity, was passed with new cyberattack reporting requirements for critical infrastructure.
However, building Zero Trust in organizations represents a significant challenge due to the technology and training required to combat the growing sophistication in cyberthreats. Planning for Zero Trust must start with a strong risk management framework, including a complete inventory of all assets such as data that is at risk. You can’t protect what you don’t know you have. The new white paper addresses the data-centric aspects of Zero Trust.
Chuck Brooks, the white paper’s author, has extensive expertise serving as a two-time presidential appointee, leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, teaching cybersecurity and risk management at Georgetown University, and authoring dozens of articles on cyber tech and policy for publications such as Forbes, Huffington Post, The Hill, and many others. Chuck was named the top person to follow on Tech by LinkedIn and is the President of Brooks Consulting International. He currently serves on Anacomp's Advisory Board providing strategic guidance on cybersecurity and data protection for our D3 Data Discovery solution.
“Identification of what is at risk is one of the federal guidelines’ first steps in implementing Zero Trust,” said Tom Cunningham, Anacomp’s CEO. “Our new white paper can help organizations prioritize an actionable inventory of critical assets like data. Anacomp’s D3 Data Discovery solution can aid organizations by automating identification and mitigation of high-value and high-risk unstructured and structured data before damaging data breaches occur.”
ABOUT ANACOMP
Anacomp’s AI/ML D3 Data Discovery solution enables organizations to shrink their data vulnerability footprint and minimize data breach risk, as well as reduce IT resource and storage costs by identifying and indexing all files – both unstructured and structured – within a single-pane view. Identify every file in your data estate in just days with risk filters and automated metadata that can be instantly searched. View file content and mitigate at-risk data with a risk management workflow. Anacomp has over 50 years of experience serving Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies with innovative digital transformation and data visibility solutions. Find out more at www.anacomp.com.
