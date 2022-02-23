New Webinar on the CISA Zero Trust Maturity Model, The Requirement for a New Data-Centric Cybersecurity Approach
Expert Cybersecurity Panelists Include Chuck Brooks, Greg Touhill and Tyler Cohen WoodCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anacomp, a U.S. leading provider of D3 Data Discovery and Visibility solutions to mitigate data breach risk, announced a new webinar series focused on White House Executive Order 14208 and Federal Zero Trust guidelines on reducing cybersecurity risk. The first webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. EDT, and the topic is CISA Zero Trust Maturity Model: The Requirement for a New Data-Centric Cybersecurity Approach. Executives and IT staff from all public and private sectors are invited to register to attend.
Top cybersecurity experts will participate in the webinar including Charles (Chuck) Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International, Gregory (Greg) Touhill, Director of the CERT Division at the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute, and Tyler Cohen Wood, National Security Consultant and VoiceAmerica Talk Show Host.
On January 26, 2022 the White House announced that the Office of Management and Budget released a Federal Strategy to move the U.S. government towards a Zero Trust Architecture to support President Biden’s May 12, 2021 Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity. The FTC has emphasized data security is a board-level responsibility not just an IT problem, and all companies must make it a priority.
The March 23 webinar will focus on the current threat environment, new federal regulations and DHS/CISA guidelines, and tackling the Data Pillar foundation of Zero Trust. Zero Trust is at its core a data-centric strategy emphasizing continuous inventory and protection of all critical assets, including data. You can’t protect what you don’t know you have.
Webinar panelists include Chuck Brooks, who has extensive expertise serving as a two-time presidential appointee, leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, teaching cybersecurity and risk management at Georgetown University, and authoring dozens of articles on cyber tech and policy for publications such as Forbes, Huffington Post, The Hill, and many others. Chuck was named the top person to follow on Tech by LinkedIn and is the President of Brooks Consulting International. He currently serves on Anacomp's Advisory Board providing strategic guidance on cybersecurity and data protection for our D3 Data Discovery solution.
Greg Touhill has decades of experience in high-profile cybersecurity positions. He was appointed by former President Barack Obama to be the first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of the U.S. government. Previously, he served in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Cybersecurity and Communications. Touhill is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and he served as a senior leader of military cybersecurity and information technology programs, including the position of Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Transportation Command. In addition to directing the world-renowned CERT division at the Software Engineering Institute, Greg is also an adjunct faculty member of the CMU Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy and the Deakin University (Australia) Centre for Cybersecurity Research and Innovation.
Tyler Cohen Wood is also participating on the panel, and she has over 20 years of highly technical experience, including 13 years working for the Department of Defense (DoD). Tyler helped the White House, DoD, federal law enforcement, and the intelligence community thwart many threats to U.S. cybersecurity. She sits on several global advisory boards such as the Global Cybersecurity Association, EC-Council Incident Handlers global board amongst others. Tyler is also a top cybersecurity influencer and is currently the host of a brand-new live talk show called My Connected Life on the VoiceAmerica network to discuss all the latest cyber hot button issues.
“Anacomp is excited to bring these three cybersecurity leaders together for our first webinar on helping organizations navigate the new Federal guidance on implementing Zero Trust Architecture,” said Tom Cunningham, Anacomp’s CEO. “Zero Trust focuses on data protection, and it assumes that breaches will occur due to the prevalence of phishing and social engineering. To minimize risk, all critical data assets must be proactively inventoried and mitigated before breach. Anacomp’s D3 Data Discovery solution can help organizations quickly identify and protect high-value and high-risk unstructured and structured data before damaging data breaches.”
Please register to attend the March 23 Webinar.
ABOUT ANACOMP
Anacomp’s AI/ML D3 Data Discovery Solution enables organizations to shrink their data vulnerability footprint and reduce data breach, IT resource and data storage costs by identifying and indexing all files – both unstructured and structured – within a single-pane view so that files can be efficiently moved, encrypted or deleted. Identify every file in your data estate in just days with risk filters and automated metadata that can be instantly searched. View file content and mitigate at-risk data with a risk management workflow. Anacomp has over 50 years of experience serving Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies with innovative digital transformation and data visibility solutions. Find out more at www.anacomp.com.
Marie Hickey
Anacomp
+1 703-234-3910
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn