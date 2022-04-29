CORE GAMING ANNOUNCES RE-SUPPLY OF POPULAR GAMING BACKPACKS
Award-Winning Backpacks for Hardcore Gamers
The family of CORE Gaming backpacks is popular with gamers of all types and abilities. We’re thrilled to have them all back in stock and available”YORBA LINDA, CA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming announced today a resupply of its award-winning CORE Gaming Backpacks and CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack. Made from the same ballistic nylon used by the military and law enforcement, these backpacks are for gamers serious about protecting their gear.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
Two of the backpacks are new to the growing CORE Gaming product lineup: the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack and the CORE Gaming Backpack Special Edition with White Trim.
“The family of CORE Gaming backpacks is popular with gamers of all types and abilities. We’re thrilled to have them all back in stock and available,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “They’re all award winners. Each has been named a TWICE VIP Award Winner, as voted by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The CORE Gaming Backpack won when it debuted in 2017 and the CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack won in 2021.”
The rugged CORE Gaming Backpack is a gamer’s take on a classic backpack design. The backpack offers spacious storage for laptops up to 18-inches and gaming consoles like the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, plus smartphones and tablets. Four external zippered pockets are perfect for a gaming mouse, cables, chargers, and even personal items. Inside, there’s a fleece-lined pouch for a tablet or e-reader, a headphone holder, and plenty of space for extra gear. One of the backpack’s favorite features is a built-in, external USB port. Coupled with an internal power bank (sold separately), users can charge their phones or other devices without opening the backpack.
The CORE Gaming Backpack comes in three versions. While the interior of each is the same, the exteriors showcase unique design features:
• With its molded front panel, the CORE Gaming Backpack w/Molded Panel offers a sleek, industrial look.
• The hook and loop panel on the CORE Gaming Backpack w/Velcro Panel is perfect for attaching favorite school, team, and corporate logos.
• The CORE Gaming Backpack Special Edition with White Trim is lined with distinctive white trim and piping in place of the standard CORE Gaming “red” highlights while being held in limited quantities.
The CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack is for truly hardcore gamers who don’t do anything halfway. The backpack features a frameless design, padded shoulder straps, and a moisture-wicking back panel for comfort while carrying. Highlights include special sections for gaming laptops and consoles, plus external webbing that can hold removable “MOLLE” pockets (sold separately). A water-resistant, tear-proof, hideaway rain cover puts this backpack over the top for gamers seeking protection from the elements.
Like all CORE Gaming products, the CORE Gaming Backpacks and CORE Gaming Tactical Backpack come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, Lucid Sound, Patriot Viper, and Power A, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
