Joep Mencke Wants to Push Listeners to Action With EP for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project by Journalist Ian Urbina
This is ultimately the goal of my EP, to open up the eyes of people, raise awareness, and push for action.”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt video, producer Joep Mencke talks about his creative process behind his EP “I Sea”. The work is part of The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, an initiative by Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by their reporting at sea.
Joep Mencke is a producer based in the Netherlands. Through his DJ sets, breath-work and live-sets, he uses his music to facilitate an inward journey, characterized as compelling, deep, and melodious. Also drawing inspiration from the book The Outlaw Ocean by Ian Urbina, Mencke had the opportunity to dive deep into the problems happening offshore to create his music.
“The Outlaw Ocean completely changed my perspective on the oceans. Although I consider myself to be quite well educated on the topic of sustainability, reading this book shocked me. I knew about issues like overfishing and pollution but I think the oceans were always something far away, too distant from me,” he said. “This project helped me in seeing the bigger picture and understanding how everything is interconnected, and how action is needed now.”
In the video, he also talks about his favorite part of working on this project: to create with a deep intention and for a bigger cause. He is proud to be able to provide a vehicle for exploration and transformation through his musical storytelling.
“We need to change our relationship with the oceans and this is my way of making an impact and fueling this shift. Creating music with specific intentions reveals a whole new dimension,” he explained. “This is ultimately the goal of my EP, to open up the eyes of people, raise awareness, and push for action.”
Mencke explains that the whole EP is created as one long track and gives a suggestion for the best listening experience: “Lay down, close your eyes, and surrender to the full journey.”
“I Sea” by Joep Mencke for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
