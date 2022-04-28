Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 25

With two weeks remaining in this legislative session, we are continuing to work on bills that are important to the state. Some of my priorities include election integrity and helping county governments. Our only constitutional duty is to pass a balanced budget. The deadline to complete this task is May 6.

One of the enjoyable benefits of my job is meeting with constituents. This week, it was my privilege to present Senate Courtesy Resolutions to two exceptional people who I think you should know. Cadet Master Sgt. Jenesis May, a member of the Smith-Cotton High School Junior Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), earned first place in the Individual Armed Knockout Drill during the 2022 Army Cadet Command JROTC Nationals Drill Championships at Ocean Center Arena in Daytona Beach, Florida, this month.

I also wish to congratulate Dallas County Public Administrator Carol Johnson, who received the 2022 Missouri Public Administrator of the Year Award.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Arden Schupp (Pettis County), a recipient of the 2022 Women Legislators of Missouri Scholarship, was honored during a special ceremony at the State Capitol on April 25, 2022. Senator Crawford presented Arden with a Senate Resolution.

Target Bankers Day at the Capitol Tom Maasen, MIB (Osage County); Ryan Southard, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks (Laclede County); Dwayne Falk, Table Rock Community Bank (Stone County); Crystal Wade, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks (Laclede County); Sen. Crawford; Kim Light, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks (Laclede County); Gena Hillhouse, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks (Laclede Co); and Kim Dudley, Heritage Bank of the Ozarks (Laclede County)

Jim Sterling (Boone County) former owner of Buffalo Reflex, visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Senator Crawford presented a resolution to Dallas County Public Administrator Carol Johnson. Pictured with Carol is her husband, Steve Johnson.

Senator Crawford presented a resolution to Cadet Master Sgt. Jenesis May (Pettis County) at the Capitol.