ActiGraph Expands Headquarters in Downtown Pensacola
ActiGraph receives an IRDF grant to fund expansion of global headquarters in Escambia County, Florida
This new facility will enable us to deliver technology and scientific services to drive better measurements for drug research.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled scientific solutions for clinical trials and academic research, is the latest business to receive funding through the Industry Resilience and Diversification Fund (IRDF). This grant will enable ActiGraph to expand its Pensacola, Florida, headquarters, creating new job opportunities for the Escambia County area.
— Jeremy Wyatt, ActiGraph Chief Executive Officer
This IRDF award is the result of a collaboration between the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance and the University of West Florida (UWF). This fund was established by the Florida Legislature, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and UWF to help Northwest Florida businesses grow, innovate, and thrive.
“FloridaWest EDA embraced the opportunity to work with ActiGraph and UWF to utilize the IRDF grant opportunity,” says Scott Luth, FloridaWest EDA Chief Executive Officer. “Our work together is enabling ActiGraph to realize its high growth potential here in Pensacola-Escambia County and will add important job growth for its headquarters, technical research and development, software, and product development operations.”
“The University of West Florida is proud to support FloridaWest and other regional partners in facilitating the retention and expansion of businesses in Northwest Florida for the joint benefits of creating new jobs and diversifying our regional workforce,” says Matthew Schwartz, UWF Associate Vice President of Research Administration. “As ActiGraph has demonstrated, the IRDF fund can play a substantial role in supporting those efforts.”
ActiGraph will occupy just over 20,000 square feet of space at the Regions Center, located at 70 North Baylen Street in downtown Pensacola. Approximately 75% of ActiGraph’s global workforce will be based at this Pensacola facility.
“The relocation and expansion of our headquarters in Pensacola, made possible by this IRDF grant, is truly a defining moment for the future of ActiGraph,” says Jeremy Wyatt, ActiGraph Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to grow and expand our footprint within the clinical development industry, this new facility will enable us to deliver technology and scientific services to drive better measurements for drug research. We believe that high quality digital measurements are the way of the future and that these new approaches can greatly improve the efficiency of clinical trials and patient care.”
About FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance
Located in the city of Pensacola and Escambia County, FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the region’s economic development organization with the mission of building, growing, and sustaining the economic potential and prosperity of Northwest Florida.
About University of West Florida
Based in Pensacola, the University of West Florida (UWF) has multiple locations in the region and an ever-growing global online presence. UWF has awarded more than 100,000 degrees from 110+ undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs.
About ActiGraph
Founded in 2004, ActiGraph is a leading wearable technology partner within the pharmaceutical and academic life science research industries. ActiGraph’s biosensor solutions have been deployed in hundreds of industry-sponsored clinical drug trials and continue to pave the way for real-world remote monitoring within this complex and highly regulated space. With well over 2,000 clients in more than 110 countries, and referenced in approximately 20,000 peer-reviewed articles, ActiGraph has earned its reputation as the “Gold Standard” in objective activity measurement.
Genevieve Baley
ActiGraph
communications@theactigraph.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other