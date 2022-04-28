HSJ News Release: All State Court Public Cases Now Available For E-filing

HONOLULU – The Judiciary is pleased to announce that all civil Family Court cases, including divorce matters, were successfully integrated into the Judiciary Information Management System.

The completion of this final phase of case migration means that now attorneys can electronically file case documents in all case types, and the public can view and download all publicly accessible case documents from eCourt Kokua.

Publicly accessible Family Court Civil case documents e-filed beginning April 25 are now available for online purchase in eCourt Kokua. The general information on cases filed prior to April 25 will still be available for viewing and documents may be purchased at the courthouse.

Based on the date of completed migration of earlier case types, documents created after the following dates are publicly accessible online: Appellate cases after September 2010, non-traffic District Court criminal cases after August 2012, Circuit Court and Family Court criminal cases after January 2017, and non-family civil cases after October 2019.

“This is a tremendous achievement,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “Attorneys find e-filing much more convenient and cost effective,” he noted. “It also increases transparency by enabling the public to view court case information and download documents without having to go to the courthouse.”

Self-represented litigants – those without attorneys – should continue to file their case documents in the conventional manner by going to the courthouse. E-filing may also be available to self-represented litigants with court approval.

“I am so proud of our Judiciary team for completing this massive project,” said the Chief Justice. “The collaboration between our IT Applications Division and the judges and operations staff was superb. I also want to thank the Hawaii State Bar Association and the Family Law Section for being our partners and facilitating timely communications to its members in preparation for this final phase of our e-filing system.”

