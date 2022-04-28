VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation at correctional facility
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1002614
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Hall
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 6:39 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Castellini
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police were notified at 6:39 a.m. that Matthew Castellini, 35, of White River Junction was found by Department of Corrections staff unresponsive in his cell at 6:04 a.m. Correctional and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, and emergency medical services were contacted and responded to the facility. EMS pronounced the inmate deceased on scene.
Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the facility to perform a death investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died by suicide. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.
VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.
- 30 -