VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Death investigation at correctional facility

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22B1002614

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Dan Hall

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 6:39 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VICTIM: Matthew Castellini

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. Police were notified at 6:39 a.m. that Matthew Castellini, 35, of White River Junction was found by Department of Corrections staff unresponsive in his cell at 6:04 a.m. Correctional and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, and emergency medical services were contacted and responded to the facility. EMS pronounced the inmate deceased on scene.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the facility to perform a death investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim died by suicide. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to confirm the cause and manner of death.

VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -