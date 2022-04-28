PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 28, 2022

CONTACT: Brinda Penmetsa (Serve DC) – (202) 515-6921: [email protected]

The Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships Invites Residents to Nominate Those Who Embody the Spirit of Service in the District

In honor of Global Volunteer Month, the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, is launching the nomination process for Mayor Bowser’s 2022 Spirit of Service Awards.

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today the Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, announced the opening of nominations for Mayor Bowser’s 2022 Spirit of Service Awards. The Awards will commemorate Serve DC’s rich legacy of connecting people to purpose through service by celebrating those who seek to do good within our communities. District residents, community-based organizations, and businesses that have displayed an outstanding commitment to service in the areas of volunteerism, national service, philanthropy, and community resilience will be recognized at an in-person celebration held on Thursday, July 21st.

“Washingtonians have proven our resiliency and care for one another by upholding our DC values and giving back,” said Mayor Bowser. “I am excited to highlight the best of the best among residents, community-based organizations, and businesses who lead in the spirit of service.”

“DC volunteers come together to create lasting change in our communities and address our greatest challenges. It is my honor to highlight the people, the stories, and the legacy of service in the District.” Added Chief Service Officer, Alexis L. Squire.

By celebrating those who answer the call of service across the District we hope to demonstrate the great value and impact of civic engagement in creating a more equitable, resilient, and vibrant city. The nomination process will be open until May 27th.

The Mayor Muriel Bowser 2022 Spirit of Service Awards categories are as follows:

1. Mayor Bowser DC Hope Award : A District resident that has identified a need within their local community and has demonstrated a genuine commitment to creating solutions and inspiring hope;

2. The Donor Difference Award: An Individual, group, or entity that has made a significant financial or in-kind contribution to the District of Columbia of support of a Mayoral priority; 3. Ready, Set, Serve: Emergency Preparedness Award : One youth and one adult or group which has demonstrated an exemplary commitment to ensuring District residents and communities are prepared to respond, and recover from emergencies and disasters;

4. The Commission’s Award for National Service: A past or present AmeriCorps member or organization currently administering or serving on a National Service program that demonstrates exemplary commitment to volunteerism and national service;

5. The Community Impact Award: A community-based organization and an individual that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to providing access to critical services and resources to District residents, especially within vulnerable communities;

6. Public-Private Partnership: Achievement in Collaboration Award: A private sector or philanthropic entity that has worked to create sustainable solutions to address the District’s most critical social challenges and priorities;

7. The Unsung Hometown Hero: An individual who volunteers in an informal capacity in their community, going above and beyond the call of duty but without formal recognition. This award particularly honors those who step up through service in times of emergency or crisis;

About Serve DC: The Mayor’s Office on Volunteerism & Partnerships (Serve DC) is the District of Columbia Government agency dedicated to promoting service and strategic partnerships as an innovative, sustainable solution to pressing social challenges. Serve DC engages District communities by building partnerships and organizational capacity, leading local and national volunteer and service initiatives, and providing and promoting meaningful service opportunities. Serve DC supports communities across the District through federal grant funds from AmeriCorps.

