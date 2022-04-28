Charter School of Wilmington Wins Championship in 2022 Delaware Envirothon

USDA-NRCS State Conservationist Kasey Taylor, with Charter School of Wilmington Team A: Mukta Kantak, Tiffany Situ, Meghna Raj Annasagaram, Erica Hong, Claire Andreasen, and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. DNREC photo.

Charter School of Wilmington Team A is the winner of the 2022 Delaware Envirothon competition held today at the St. Jones Estuarine Research Reserve in Dover, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts announced today. Today’s win marks the school’s 20th win in the event’s 27-year history, including an unbroken winning streak since 2002. Peach Blossom 4-H Club came in second place and Odessa High School FFA placed third in the Envirothon competition.

“Today, 10 teams of Delaware students were challenged to apply their environmental knowledge to plan and present inventive solutions to present-day environmental situations – and I would like congratulate all of them for stepping up to the challenge,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “These students are today’s young environmental stewards, and I look forward to seeing them taking leadership roles to help ensure the future.”

This year, the 10 competing Envirothon teams representing six high schools and one 4-H club statewide – Calvary Christian Academy, Charter School of Wilmington, Newark Charter School, Odessa High School FFA, Smyrna High School FFA, Sussex Tech High School FFA and Peach Blossom 4-H Club – worked hard all school year to prepare for the event.

Each team answered questions, reviewed specimens, and took measurements in topics dealing with aquatic ecology, soils/land use, wildlife, forestry, air quality and the current environmental issue of “Waste to Resources.” Teams also had to give a seven to 10 minute oral presentation of a scenario based on the special topic. After more than three hours of testing, Charter School of Wilmington Team A was crowned the 2022 state champion. The first place team will represent Delaware at the 2022 North American National Conservation Foundation Envirothon held at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in late July.

Each member of the winning team earned a $500 scholarship from the Delaware Envirothon and other prizes. The winning team will also receive an award plaque for their school. The second through seventh place teams received more than $1,300 in special team awards and cash prizes. Special cash awards for the top three teams in air quality, forestry, and soils were provided by the DNREC Division of Air Quality, the Delaware Forestry Association, and the Pocomoke Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society.

Prizes in the form of gift cards and ribbons were awarded to the top seven teams. The official results are as follows:

First place – The Charter School of Wilmington Team A: Claire Andreasen, Meghna Raj Annasagaram, Erica Hong, Mukta Kantak, Tiffany Situ and alternate Rujula Brokar

Second place – Peach Blossom 4-H Club: Brielle Carter, Aidan Garey, Brenna Geidel, Bethany Knutsen and Leighton Webb

Third place – Odessa High School FFA: Kaelin Desrosiers, Natalie Holdren, Bruce Macolley, Taylor Mahoney and Ella Vandervort

Fourth place – The Charter School of Wilmington Team C: Rakshetha Balaji, Mikul Duggal, Arjan Kahlon, Khai McCaskill and Dharshini Senthilnathan

Fifth place – The Charter School of Wilmington Team B: Amogh Baradwaj, Siddhi Dinavahi, Pargya Singh and Michaela Somers and Joanna Tan

Sixth place – Newark Charter High School CliMates: Samita Bomasamudram, Anna Gliwa, Amber Gray, Jared Murray and Benjamin Schultz

Seventh place – Calvary Christian Academy: Dawson Shahan, John Thomas, Michelle Thomas, Elijah Washington, Kayleigh Young

Since its inception, the Delaware Envirothon has awarded $62,500 in scholarships to 125 students. The event is hosted by the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts (DACD), a voluntary, non-profit association that coordinates conservation efforts statewide to focus on natural resource issues identified by Delaware’s three local districts. A program of the Delaware Association of Conservation Districts, the Delaware Envirothon is also sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

More information can be found at www.delawareenvirothon.org.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###