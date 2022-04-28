DLNR News Release: 2022-2023 HAWAI‘I HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

(Honolulu) – Winners of the 2022-2023 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest were announced this week by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). DOFAW would like to thank all the wildlife artists that submitted entries for this year’s contest. A committee reviewed all submissions, and two winners were chosen:

Game Bird stamp winner (chukar partridge): Timothy Turenne. Tim has won over twenty art stamp contests since becoming a full-time wildlife artist in 2006. Many of Tim’s conservation stamp prints are available for viewing through Artbarbarians.com. Mr. Turenne’s winning submission features the chukar, a popular game bird native to Asia and eastern Europe. Chukars were brought to Hawaiʻi in 1923 and are found in high-elevation shrub-land areas.

Conservation stamp winner (ʻiʻiwi): Joanna Maney. Joanna Maney has been painting and selling Hawaiian wildlife artwork locally since 2018. A lifelong artist and bird lover, she won her very first art contest with a bird illustration at the age of six. As a young adult, she continued to pursue a career in art as a metalsmith apprentice in Virginia. She began selling her work independently in 2005 and enjoys creating in clay, pen and ink, watercolors, and acrylic paints. Joanna has participated in volunteer and bird rehab programs since her early teens and became enamored with native species in Hawaiʻi after first seeing an ‘i‘iwi in 2017. She currently resides in Honolulu with her husband and two sons.

These two new stamps will be available for the new 2022-23 hunting season.

The conservation stamp is required on the Hawai‘i state hunting license, and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the State Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitat management, and to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi. Both stamps will be available on July 1, 2022, to wildlife stamp collectors by calling (808) 587-0166 or visiting the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office located at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813.

