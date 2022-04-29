Church World Service Partners with Restart Bank for "Walk for Ukraine."
In support of the National CROP Hunger Walk for Ukraine, Church World Service is pleased to announce a new partnership with Restart Bank
“We have Ukrainian team members, including a colleague still in Kiev. I served on the board of Church World Service and know of the great humanitarian work they do”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restart- a free social impact digital bank, serves the vulnerable and underserved communities such as refugees and immigrants. Restart bank accounts are free to open, require no minimum deposit, don’t require credit history, and services are available in multiple languages (including Ukrainian). “For years, I kept saying we needed this kind of financial resource for migrants, refugees and asylum seekers,” says Leslie Wilson, former CWS Asia Director.
Carl Thong, Restart’s co-founder, stated: “We have Ukrainian team members, including a colleague still in Kiev. I served on the board of Church World Service and know of the great humanitarian work they do, so we reached out to see how we can partner. In addition to raising funds by walking as a team, we also have launched our banking app in Ukrainian language to support Ukrainian refugees.”
While the Restart team is raising funds for the CROP Hunger Walk for Ukraine. The company has also taken another step in providing critical support for Ukraine. For every CWS supporter who opens a free digital bank account, Restart will donate $10 to the CWS Ukraine Crisis Response Fund. “This is an easy way to raise funds to provide food, shelter, and supplies for refugees. I opened a secure bank account in less than a few minutes at no cost to me. It was easy. The Walk for Ukraine campaign will run until June 30th, so we encourage everyone to sign up for this walk, open a Restart account and help us serve these refugees," -says Mary Catherine, the project leader for Walk for Ukraine.
Restart is a social impact digital bank. Church World Service is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is one of the largest refugee resettlement agencies in the United States.
