Re:start digital bank launches "Re:set the Cycle" supporting "charity: water" in their clean water initiative
Re:start gives back by making a corporate donation to "charity: water" every time their clients swipe their card.UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re:start, a digital bank, is pleased to announce the launch of their “Re:set the Cycle” campaign. Re:start is a corporate supporter of charity: water, a non-profit organization providing clean drinking water to people in developing countries.
Re:start donates 1 cent for every debit card transaction made by their clients. Carl Thong, Re:start’s director, said: “We are excited to contribute towards charity: water’s vision of providing clean water to communities around the world who need it most. We learned that on average, every dollar donated pays for 1,100 liters of clean water at a handpump. That is enough water to supply one family for 12.5 days.”
Anthony Marinos, the Director of Business Development and Partnerships at charity: water, stated: “Diseases from dirty water kill more people every year than all forms of violence, including war. We are always looking for companies that want to actively engage with our cause of providing clean water to people around the world. What Re:start is doing is a great way to raise awareness and funding to this worthy cause.”
charity: water (charitywater.org)- a non-profit organization, was founded in 2006. The organization has funded more than 91,414 water projects in 29 developing countries. When complete, these projects will provide clean, safe drinking water for more than 14.76 million people.
The Re:start app is free and is available for download on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. Re:start’s custodial banking partner is USALLIANCE Federal Credit Union, and customers’ funds are insured by the NCUA for up to $ 250,000.
For more information please visit www.restartbank.com or contact e.prohorovskaya@restartbank.com
Elena Prohorovskaya
Restart Financial
e.prohorovskaya@restartbank.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other