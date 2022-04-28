BRIAN NORRIS Snaps Recurring Role on ABC Daytime TV Drama GENERAL HOSPITAL
Norris also Heads to 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Celebrated HBO SeriesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Brian Norris comes into focus as ‘Paparazzo Felty’ on the long-running fan favorite ABC daytime television drama series, GENERAL HOSPITAL.
Introduced on April 27th, Paparazzo Felty has embarked on Port Charles looking to snap some candid pictures of Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson), the successful new face of “Deception”. Always aggressive on the job, Felty might just uncover some new sordid secrets as he shoots a few juicy pics.
Norris was excited to join GH, adding “It’s such a family on that show, they really made me feel welcome from my first day. Also, there was a real sense of play throughout and I love the fast-paced nature. It feels like going back to theatre which I missed very much.”
Coming in June, Norris heads to the Tribeca Film Festival with a key supporting role in the premiere of the political thriller feature film, 88. Then later this year, Norris Guest Stars on an award-winning HBO drama series in a recurring role he has been secretly shooting. In addition, he stars in the upcoming black-and-white Hitchcock-style indie thriller feature film Much Goes Up in Flames; and makes a supporting appearance in the musical mockumentary web series Pretty On Pitch.
Most recently, Norris emerged in the newest top selling PlayStation5 game Horizon Forbidden West, and worked with award winning director Sam Barlow on his latest video game Minsky.
Audiences will recognize Norris from his recurring role as the tech visionary ‘Elliot’ in the final season of AMC’s acclaimed Halt and Catch Fire. Prior to this, he served up attitude to A-listers as ‘Hunter’ in DirecTV’s, Full Circle, from playwright/filmmaker Neil LaBute. His notable film and TV credits also include roles on Masters of Sex, Longmire, iZombie, Castle, Mad Men, Awake, Community, Lie to Me, A Thousand Words with Eddie Murphy and many more.
Behind the camera, Norris has taken the reins directing the black comedy short film Square, about two hitmen who reach a moral quandary while disposing of a body; as well as directing and producing the dramatic short Nothing Personal.
In addition, Norris has become an established Acting & Career Coach in Los Angeles with over 10 years’ experience teaching acting classes, audition coaching, and the business of acting.
This Northern California native made his way south to study Theater, Film and Television at the University of California Los Angeles. In 2012, Norris earned an LA Weekly Award nomination for ‘Best Actor’ for his starring role as Jimmy Swan in the world premiere of Samuel Brett Williams’ “The Woodpecker” at Studio/Stage Theater in Hollywood.
For more about BRIAN NORRIS visit: BrianNorrisActing.com
Follow on Twitter: @TheGingerMr / Instagram: @BrianRNorris / Facebook: Brian Norris
