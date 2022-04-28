Excelsior’s Nursing & Health Sciences Educational Institute
Institute highlights the importance of undoing societal barriers, so all individuals are treated fairly, equitably, and can live full and dignified lives.ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelsior College’s annual Nursing and Health Sciences Educational Institute highlights the importance of undoing societal barriers, so all individuals are treated fairly, equitably, can have a sense of belonging, and can live full and dignified lives.
With nearly 750 attendees registered, this event offers riveting speakers, learning activities, and continuing nursing education contact hours awarded by Albany Medical Center.
“The COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrated the inequities in access and treatment within our healthcare system,” said Mary Lee Pollard, dean of Excelsior College’s School of Nursing. “As an institution preparing the next generation of nurses, nursing faculty, and health professionals, we feel it is our responsibility to provide education as a basis for change.”
To embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), this event will explore the social determinants of health and how educators can promote inclusivity through empathetic instructional design, the integration of DEI into a variety of learning environments, the importance of student mental health, and the importance of self-care, which promotes resiliency and conveys to others the value of oneself. Speakers include a DEI keynote by Daniel Pascoe Aguilar, Excelsior’s chief diversity officer; Larry Purnell, emeritus professor at Excelsior College; and several faculty from Excelsior College’s School of Nursing.
The Institute is hosted this year by Excelsior College and Albany Medical Center. The free, online event takes place on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET.
