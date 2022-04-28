Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) for Nonpublic Systems – Opening May 1 – Due June 15

ESU/District/System/School Information Report This report is used to collect general information relating to a Nonpublic system, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in District status, including school closure. For more information, contact Naomi Kohles – naomi.kohles@nebraska.gov

Nonpublic High School Completer Report (opened April 1) This collection is for Nonpublic systems that have the potential of serving students in grade 12. Students are reported by type of completion and by gender and race/ethnicity. For more information, contact NDE Service Desk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Pupil Transportation Report This report exists to collect transportation and bus information from all Nonpublic systems. All systems must complete this report – even if no pupil transportation services are provided. For more information, contact Stephanie DeGroot – stephanie.degroot@nebraska.gov

Report of Suspensions/Expulsions This collection assists with mandated state and federal reporting of Suspended and Expelled students. For more information, contact Jolene Palmer – Jolene.palmer@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers (re-opened February 1) Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. For more information, contact NDE Service Desk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

Days in Session/Instructional Program Hours This collection consists of 2 different reports: Days in Session and Instructional Program Hours. Days in Session is the actual number of days school is open with teachers and students, not what was originally planned. Instructional Program Hours are the actual instructional program hours in session (not just scheduled) for the school year – KG, Elem & Sec. For the 2021-2022 school year, please use the Commissioner’s Guidance concerning Instructional Hours for Rules 10, 11 and 14 found here: https://www.launchne.com/commish/ For more information on Days In Session, contact Kevin Lyons – kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov For information on Pre-Kindergarten, Tammi Hicken – tammi.hicken@nebraska.gov For information on Instructional Program Hours, Micki Charf – micki.charf@nebraska.gov