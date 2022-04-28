Submit Release
Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) for Interim-Program Schools (Rule 18) – Opening May 1 – Due June 15

ESU/District/System/School Information Report The ESU/District/System/School Information Report is used to collect general information relating to a Rule 18 Interim Program School, including name, address, website, phone and any changes in status, including school closure. For more information, contact Naomi Kohles – naomi.kohles@nebraska.gov

Substitute Teachers (re-opened February 1) Collects all substitute teachers by name, their NDE Staff ID, and the number of days taught. See Rule 21 for details: 92 NAC 21-005.23 & 92 NAC 21-005.24. For more information, contact the NDE Service Desk – ADVISERHelp@nebraskacloud.org

