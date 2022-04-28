Hunter education course offered in Salmon

An instructor-led hunter education course will be held in Salmon, May 6, 9, 11, and 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each evening, followed by a field exercise Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The course will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North, and is designed for students ages 9 and older. This course will provide instruction on firearm handling and safety; hunting law and ethics; responsibilities towards landowners; hunting skills; wildlife identification; survival skills and first aid; and management and conservation.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online or by visiting the Salmon Fish and Game office.

Anyone born after January 1st, 1975 must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.