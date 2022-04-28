April 28, 2022

Governor Janet Mills announced this afternoon that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor tested positive via a BinaxNOW rapid test this afternoon after developing a mild scratchy throat. She has no other symptoms otherwise and feels well. The Governor is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters – with the second booster dose being administered on April 8, 2022 – providing her with the strongest level of protection against serious disease or hospitalization.

The Governor is isolating and will follow all Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines. After consulting with her doctor, she was prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral taken at home to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“This is a good reminder that even though we may want to be done with COVID, it’s not necessarily done with us,” said Governor Mills. “I’m grateful for the strong protection that the vaccine has provided me, which I believe is one of the reasons why I am still feeling well. I’ll be spending the next few days working remotely, monitoring my symptoms, and fully recovering. I look forward to getting back out when I can and enjoying all that a beautiful Maine spring has to offer. I hope that all eligible Maine people will get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and get a booster dose as well, so as to stay as safe and healthy as possible.”

The Governor tests frequently as a precautionary measure. Her last negative test result was on Tuesday afternoon. Any close contacts of the Governor have been notified.

The Governor will continue to monitor symptoms and isolate for at least five days, consistent with Maine and U.S. CDC guidelines.