Reflecting on Lives Lost to Workplace Injuries and Illnesses

CANADA, April 28 - Released on April 28, 2022

The flags at the Saskatchewan Legislature will fly at half mast today in remembrance of 31 individuals who lost their lives to a workplace injury or illness.

Since 1984, every April 28, Canada marks the National Day of Mourning, as an opportunity to remember and honour those who were killed, injured or stricken with illness in the workplace.

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "Every life lost, and every illness or injury, has a tremendous impact on families, communities and workplaces. Let us work to put safety and health first so that everyone comes home safely at the end of the day."

"Words offer very little comfort after the tragic loss of a loved one to a workplace incident," Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) Chairperson Gord Dobrowolsky said. "Which is why today and every day, we must re-affirm our commitment to zero injuries, zero fatalities and zero suffering in our workplaces. It's together that we will put an end to workplace injuries and illnesses."

Working together with stakeholders and partners, the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety is looking to reduce the provincial time-loss injury rate by 25 per cent by 2030, with the ultimate goal being Mission: Zero. For more information on the actions that will be taken, please visit the ministry's 2022-23 business plan or WorkSafe Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Toews Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Regina Phone: 306-787-1331 Email: jennifer.toews3@gov.sk.ca