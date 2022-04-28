Submit Release
DNR enforcement actions for April 28

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Crawford County Jason Wiebers Obtain certifications prior to handling, transporting, or applying manure and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Jefferson County S.E. Iowa Metals Recycling, Inc. and Phil Feinberg Remove and properly dispose of waste tires; cease improper handling and storage of appliances and cathode ray tubes; cease and prevent the illegal open burning of combustible material; comply with all requirements of the facility's National Pollutant Disposal Elimination System permit and stormwater pollution prevention plan; remove and properly dispose of all vehicle fluids prior to storing for scrap; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Mahaska County Van Waardhuizen, Inc. Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Muscatine County Pork 360 East, Inc. Ensure that all employees are properly certified before handling, transporting, or applying manure and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty).

