Route 1050 Buchanan Road Closure Extension

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the closure on Route 1050 (Buchanan Road) located in Saltlick Township, Fayette County will be extended to May 11th, weather permitting. The closure began on Monday, April 25 to allow crews to perform a culvert replacement located between Pletcher Road and Melcroft Road.

A posted detour is in place utilizing Route 1050 (Melcroft Road), Route 1058 (County Line Road), Route 711/Route 381, Route 1054 (Imel Road) and Route 1009 (White Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

