Schedule Update: Work to Begin on Two Bridges in Toboyne Township, Perry County

Project includes bridge rehabilitations on Center Square Road, Fowlers Hollow Road 

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that rehabilitation work on two bridges in Toboyne Township, Perry County, is now scheduled to begin Monday, May 9. This work previously was expected to begin Monday, May 2.

This project consists of a superstructure replacement, substructure rehabilitation, and other miscellaneous construction on the Center Square Road (Route 3001) bridge spanning Shermans Creek between Route 274 (Big Spring Road) and Jeffries Road (T-591). Also included is structure rehabilitation, substructure rehabilitation, and other miscellaneous construction on the Fowlers Hollow Road (Route 3004) bridge spanning Shultz Creek between Lower Buck Ridge Road and Center Square Road.

Work beginning Monday, May 9, includes utility work and site prep with flaggers providing traffic control.

A detour planned for both bridges is still expected to go into effect on Monday, June 13. The detour for Center Square Road will use Route 274, Manassas Road (Route 3006) and Fowlers Hollow Road. The detour for Fowlers Hollow Road will use Upper Buck Ridge Road, Route 274 and Manassas Road.

Work is expected to be completed by November 4, 2022.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $1,541,001 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

