Route 21 Traffic Restrictions and Route 166 Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to remind motorists of upcoming restrictions on a portion of Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) between Varsity Road and North Redwood Street in German Township and Masontown Borough, Fayette County.

Beginning the week of Monday, May 2, traffic travelling on westbound Route 21 will be crossed over onto the eastbound side. The roadway will be reduced to single lanes in both directions with each lane narrowed to 11 feet in width.

The restrictions are necessary for crews to install traffic pattern changes for the replacement of the structure carrying Route 21 (Roy E. Furman Highway) over Route 166.

The full closure of Route 166 between Varsity Road and the eastbound ramps will also begin on Monday, May 2. The traffic pattern changes on Route 21 and the Route 166 closure are expected to be in place through November. Marked detours will be in place.

Posted Car Detour:

Travelling on westbound Route 21 with a destination of southbound Route 166 traffic will utilize Leckrone-Highhouse Road, Walnut Hill Road, Smithfield-Masontown Road, Diamond Maldonan Road, Smithfield-Masontown Road, East Church Avenue, and Route 166.

Travelling on eastbound Route 21 with a destination of northbound Ronco Road traffic will utilize eastbound Route 21, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), Lardin Farm Road, and westbound Route 21.

Travelling on northbound Route 166 with a destination of westbound Route 21 traffic will utilize eastbound Route 21, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), Lardin Farm Road, and westbound Route 21.

Travelling on southbound Ronco Road with a destination of eastbound Route 21 traffic will utilize northbound Ronco Road, Short Cut Road, Gates Road, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), and Route 21.

Posted Truck Detour:

Travelling on westbound Route 21 with a destination of southbound Route 166 traffic will utilize Route 21, Route 88, Route 119, and Route 166.

Travelling on eastbound Route 21 with a destination of northbound Ronco Road traffic will utilize eastbound Route 21, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), Lardin Farm Road, and westbound Route 21.

Travelling on northbound Route 166 with a destination of westbound Route 21 traffic will utilize eastbound Route 21, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), Lardin Farm Road, and westbound Route 21.

Travelling on southbound Ronco Road with a destination of eastbound Route 21 traffic will utilize northbound Ronco Road, Short Cut Road, Gates Road, Route 166 (Edenborn Road), and Route 21.

Crews from Plum Contracting will be performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #