Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,116 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions Next Week on Interstate 80 WB in White Deer Township, Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, for construction.

On Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, the contractor HRI, Inc., will mill and pave the roadway at both ends of the new structure at mile marker 207, just west of Route 15 interchange. Motorists can expect alternating single lane conditions where work is being performed.  Work will be performed during daylight hours.

This is work is part of a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project, which is expected to be completed in June of 2022. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

###

You just read:

Lane Restrictions Next Week on Interstate 80 WB in White Deer Township, Union County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.