Route 130 Curb Ramp Construction Continues Monday in Pitcairn, Monroeville

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb ramp construction on Route 130 (Broadway Boulevard) in Pitcairn Borough and the Municipality of Monroeville, Allegheny County will continue Monday, May 2 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur as needed on Broadway Boulevard between Second Street in Pitcairn and Haymaker Village Shopping Center in Monroeville weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late May. One lane of traffic in each direction is expected to be maintained.

Crews from Liberoni, Inc. will conduct the curb ramp construction work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

