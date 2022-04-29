IHOFX Announces Launch of Cocoa Options Contracts

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

Customers will now have better hedging capabilities and greater flexibility to minimize cocoa price risk - IHOFX

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced the launch of Cocoa options on its Physically Delivered Cocoa futures contracts.

These options will be listed on the Exchange, for the first trade date on the first day of the next quarter. Cocoa options are authorized and approved by the Asian Financial and Commodity Authority. The introduction of Cocoa options (contract code CCO) follows the successful launch of IHOFX Cocoa futures (contract code CCF), which have traded more than 5,000 contracts since inception and have nearly 1,500 contracts open interest.

"We are pleased with the success of our deliverable cocoa futures contract, which has been trading steadily since its launch", said Eric Benson, Executive Director, Agricultural Commodities, IHOFX. "With the addition of cocoa options, our customers will now have enhanced hedging capabilities and greater flexibility to mitigate cocoa price risk throughout the supply chain."

These new Cocoa options are the result of extensive consultation and collaboration with many of the leading participants in the international cocoa trade and industry. These contracts will be denominated in dollars and other trading details will be revealed in due time, before the first trade date.

The feedback from the clients is very encouraging, they are happy to be able to be versatile in their investments and hedging vehicles. These contracts will be subject to the rules of IHOFX and cleared via IHOFX Clearing, IHOFX's clearinghouse. A complete list of products, members, product specifications, and trading criteria will be available on IHOFX’s informational platform prior to the contract launch.

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.