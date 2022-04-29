IHOFX Announces New Trades of Aluminium Premium Futures

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced that the new Aluminium Premium Duty-Unpaid (Metal Bulletin) futures contracts were traded in bigger volumes this month.

"We are pleased to see early support for our new Aluminium Premium futures, which are an outgrowth of our existing suite of aluminium risk management tools", said Hwang Eun, Head of Commodities and Global Markets. "Based on the success of our premium futures, we worked closely with the aluminium industry to develop these contracts that enable our customers to hedge their exposure to Asian premium volatility."

"This new contract from IHOFX comes at a time when we have seen significant demand from our client base in mitigating their premium risk. We applaud IHOFX for coming to market with this new aluminium premium contract and are pleased to help facilitate its launch by brokering the first trades. Moving forward, we are optimistic about the potential for continued growth and liquidity in this contract as we continue to see volatile premium prices”, noted Jin Yong-sun, Head of Commodity Trading.

“IHOFX has become one of the leading Asian Exchanges through a relentless focus on performance, innovation, and delivering value to clients, and that will not change. The firm has plans for important progress over the next years to become a ‘Global Commodity Exchange Pioneer’ by expanding the scope of our investment platform and business, and we will continue to execute on this vision. The addition of this Aluminium product is in line with our plans. We are happy that we can offer our clients the best financial products and services to help them with their investments”, said Hwang Eun, Head of Commodities and Global Markets.

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.