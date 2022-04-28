Bspoketv Acquires digital content studio OnlyGood TV
The acquisition gives bspoketv access to a vast library of programming for our viewers, and integration partners. We will deliver more diverse programming including many from the LGBTQ communities"
bspoketv announced today it had acquired OnlyGood TV, effective March, 2022. The acquisition adds a massive digital content library to bspoketv’s large distribution platform. bspoketv is available in over 50 million homes in the US via distribution partners in OTT, cable, satellite, and over-the-air TV. With the acquisition, bspoketv will be adding OnlyGood TV’s library of over 1,500 titles that have been viewed over 750 million times to its growing library of lifestyle content.
“The OnlyGood TV acquisition gives bspoketv access to a vast library of programming for bspoketv, our viewers, and our product integration partners. Together we will deliver more feel-good, diverse programming hosted by powerful women, including many from the BIPOC and LGBTQI communities”, says Michael Dutcher, CEO of bspoketv.
Rick Fernandes, OnlyGood TV’s founder, and bspoketv board member says, “By merging OnlyGood TV into bspoketv, it will bring incredible opportunities to grow our content, distribution, and brand assets while delivering great content to our viewers and great value to our partners.”
The acquisition is expected to accelerate bspoketv’s distribution footprint with OnlyGood TV’s current partners ROKU Channel, Crackle, and others and increase advertising and brand integration opportunities.
The combined entity currently produces and distributes “Reality Of Love” with host/love and relationship coach Nicole Moore. Reality Of Love is an excellent example of the combined entities delivering engaging content. Reality Of Love includes talent from well-known reality franchises such as Housewives, The Circle, Love Island, Bachelor, Bachelorette, and more. Reality Love brand integration partners include HUD™ (the dating app) and JIMMYJANE a design-centric brand founded on the belief that pleasure is power.
As a part of the acquisition, Rob Hess (Chief Content Officer OnlyGood TV) will be joining Michael Dutcher (CEO) and ex-Microsoft executive Shawn Sanford (SVP Marketing) on the leadership team of bspoketv.
For more information on how the acquisition will affect current customers, please click here Www.bspoketv.com
About bspoketv: bspoketv is a free ad-supported network that focuses on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle-driven programming. bspoketv is available in over 50 million homes in the US via OTT, cable, satellite, and over-the-air distribution partners.
About OnlyGood TV: OnlyGood TV has produced over 1,500 original video stories and over 75 series episodes generating 750 million video views through its digital platforms and syndication network. OGTV is committed to bringing together influencers and markets that speak to positivity and altruism with well-known media personalities.
