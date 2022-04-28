ONS Awards Announced in Anaheim at 47th Annual ONS Congress®
The recipients of the 2022 ONS Awards were recognized today at the 47th annual ONS Congress in Anaheim, California.
Congratulations to all of this year's winners and to all of those who give their best as oncology nurses every day.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) grants recognition to oncology nurses, employers, and researchers. The recipients of the 2022 ONS Awards were recognized today at the 47th annual ONS Congress in Anaheim, California.
“Oncology nursing is a challenging role in the best of times. The last two years have presented new challenges with rapid change in cancer care delivery systems and escalation in growth and dependence on technology,” said ONS President Nancy Houlihan, MA, RN, AOCN®. “Oncology nurses continue to pursue excellence and quality in education, research, leadership, and evidence-based clinical practice to ensure the best outcomes for people with cancer. Congratulations to all of this year's winners and to all of those who give their best as oncology nurses every day.”
The recipients for 2022 are as follows:
ONS Distinguished Awards honor career achievements and outstanding contributions to oncology care.
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Catherine Lyons, MS, RN, NEA-BC
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Hansen Frogge, MS, RN
• Distinguished Researcher Award: Cecile Lengacher, RN, PhD, FAAN, FAPOS
• Award for Consistent Contribution to Nursing Literature: Ann Berger, PhD, MSN, FAAN
• President’s Award: Congresswoman Diana DeGette and Congressman Fred Upton
ONS Excellence Awards recognize oncology nursing achievements in five core specialties.
• Excellence in Clinical Practice Award: Eileen Fitzgerald, MSN, RN, BMTCN®, OCN®
• Excellence in Advanced Clinical Practice: Carol Lustig, RN, ANP-BC, ACGN
• Excellence in Cancer Nursing Management Award: Wendy Austin, RN, MS, AOCN®, COA, NEA-BC, FACHE
• Excellence in Cancer Nursing Education Award: Anne Delengowski, RN, MSN, AOCN®, CCCTM®
• Excellence in Oncology Nursing Health Policy and Advocacy Award: William Rosa, PhD, MBE, NP, FAANP, FAAN
Pearl Moore “Making a Difference” Awards, named after ONS’s first chief executive officer, acknowledge oncology nurses who go above and beyond to engage with patients and their families.
• Frontline Care Award: Stephanie Esterland, BSN, RN, OCN®
• Emerging Leader Award: Jessica Agostini, BSN, RN, CCRN®
• Team Achievement Award: Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Outpatient Infusion
• Outstanding Employer Award: ThedaCare Regional
ONS Research Award (supported by the Oncology Nursing Foundation Distinguished Nurse Researchers Fund) recognizes new investigators who received their doctoral degrees within a year of nomination.
• Victoria Mock New Investigator Award: Timiya S. Nolan, PhD, APRN-CNP, ANP-BC
ONS is a professional association that represents 100,000 nurses and is the professional home to more than 35,000 members. ONS is committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.
